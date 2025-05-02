I wished that if I ever became an actor, Anirudh's music would play as I came onscreen: Vijay Deverakonda

Chennai, May 2 Stating that he was a massive fan of music director Anirudh's music, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has now said that initially, he had wondered who "this genius was" and wished that if he ever became an actor, Anirudh's music would play when he came onscreen.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on Anirudh's music even as the first single from his film 'Kingdom', for which Anirudh has scored music, was about to release, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "My little love letter to Ani, As we release a love song. I have been a massive Anirudh fan since the days of VIP and 3. I wondered who this genius was and wished that if I ever became an actor his music would play as I came onscreen.

"Today after 10 years, as my 13th film gears up for release in 28 days, This is Anirudh X Vijay Deverakonda's first ever song and I am a happy happy man and a happier actor. From today, we open our worlds and our emotions to you, hoping it brings joy and memories into your worlds Love, Vijay."

The first single of the film 'Hridayam Lopala' has been picturised on Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse and is a sensuous romantic number.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who had a day ago shared the link to a promo for the song, had tweeted, "In the shadows of betrayal, In the pretence of a bond, there is tense attraction. From the world of #Kingdom An @anirudhofficial song that will become a non stop replayed favourite. #HridayamLopala"

It may be recalled that the makers have already announced that the dubbing for the first half of the film had been completed. The film, which has generated a lot of buzz ever since the makers released a gripping teaser, is to hit screens on May 30 this year.

