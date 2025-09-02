“I Won’t Be Distracted”: Avneet Kaur Reacts on Virat Kohli Accidently Liking Her Picture On Instagram

Actor Avneet Kaur, who’s currently promoting her international film Love in Vietnam, finally addressed the buzz around cricket star Virat Kohli liking a picture of her on Instagram. In an interview with India Today, Avneet said she doesn't allow these distractions to affect her. "I just keep working hard, that's what I am focused on, honestly. I just try to better myself in every aspect, not just acting. I try to focus on other things more, and I obviously never forget my dream or that I have to make my parents proud," she shared.The actress further added, "These are some of the things that I try not to get distracted by, because if I keep focusing on these things, I will not be able to grow, and that's not what I am looking for".

The controversy first began on April 30, when Avneet uploaded a set of pictures in a green crop top and printed wrap skirt. Fans quickly noticed that Virat Kohli had liked the post before unliking it, sparking a wave of memes and reactions online. Soon after, Virat issued a clarification through an Instagram Story, writing, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding".Avneet is currently awaiting the release of her film Love in Vietnam opposite Shantanu Maheshwari, which will arrive in cinemas on September 12.

Her Love In Vietnam co-star Shantanu Maheshwari also came forward in her defense, criticising the culture of unnecessary online judgments. He pointed out that social media has empowered people to voice opinions on everything but often without accountability. Reflecting on this behaviour, he noted that even education does not guarantee responsible conduct, as many well-educated individuals still indulge in online bullying. The issue of trolling is not new for Avneet Kaur. Last year, she faced backlash during her appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival, where she unveiled the first look of Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. Netizens questioned her presence at the event but Avneet had then reminded everyone that representing India on such a prestigious international stage should be a moment of pride, not skepticism.