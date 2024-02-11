"I would do horror until I die," says Jenna Ortega as she expresses her love for genre

Las Vegas [US], February 11 : Actor Jenna Ortega, known for projects like 'Wednesday', 'X' and 'Scream', said "horror is everything" to her, according to People.

While talking about her 2024 Super Bowl commercial, the 'Wednesday' star shared, "I would do horror until I die. It's the best."

Ortega said that the genre will "always be home" for her, and added, "I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything. They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary. They're adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats."

As a fan herself, the 'Beetlejuice 2' star loves watching the genre as much as acting in it.

"I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favourite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework," she told People. "So I think there's just something beautiful about horror and profound."

Despite her love of the genre and frequency of acting in scary movies, Ortega said she "can't claim" the title of "scream queen."

"I respect the title too much, and I want to give it to so many other people," she says.

The star recently took her acting skills to a new place, a Super Bowl commercial.

Ortega tapped into her horror talents for the teaser but the full advertisement doesn't have any of those scary elements.

"I kind of pull people in with the horror aspect and I think people think we're leading that route," she said, adding that the teaser also pulled her into the project. "I'll always be happy to do a horror project, which is why it was fun paying homage to it in that little teaser," reported People.

