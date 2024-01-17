"I would like to congratulate Modi ji, Yogi ji...": Actor Manish Sharma on Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 : Actor Manish Sharma, who is playing Raavan in the Ram Leela at Ram Ghat in Ayodhya, expressed his excitement about the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath for the same.

He told ANI, "I would like to congratulate Modi ji, Yogi ji, and the entire nation on this important day. I urge everyone to celebrate the day like Diwali because it is such a significant occasion."

Talking about his character, he added, "I am playing the role of Raavan and it is a great opportunity for me."

Earlier, actors Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh, who are all set to perform 'Ramleela' ahead of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya talked about participation in it.

Speaking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "I have been invited to perform Ram Leela in Ayodhya from 16th to 22nd January. I am playing the role of Lord Shiva. Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji: Modi ji, Yogi ji they are doing so much work they are serving the country."

Rakesh Bedi said, " A lot of changes will automatically start coming after the construction of the airport. Wherever the airport is built, development automatically starts very fast."

Ramleela has started in Ayodhya. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to organize performances of over 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 2.

While Ramleela is staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas.

In this context, to enhance the glory of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the staging of various Ramleela forms are taking place in different cultural centres of Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

Ramleela troupes from countries such as Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and more have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

Additionally, Ramleela troupes from states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will present various events based on the life of Lord Ram.

Performances are planned on the Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial, showcasing Ramleelas from different regions of India and the world.

Moreover, various cultural, spiritual and folk art-based programs including Ramleela will be staged on the Purushottam Manch at Ramkatha Park, Saryu Manch at Bhajan-Sandhya venue, Kagbhusundi Manch at Tulsi Udyan and Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day.

Talking about the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Hariharan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda have received the invitation.

The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

A member of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag featuring an image of the sacred structure.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be bestowed upon the guests, serving as a cherished memento.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor