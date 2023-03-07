I would like to go back in time and celebrate Holi: Shreyas Talpade

Mumbai, March 7 Bollywood actors have always made Holi celebrations more entertaining and exciting in their own ways. For some it is important to play a safe Holi, while others have planned parties or decided to enjoy the day with only close family members.

Actor Shreyas Talpade shared his plans for celebrating the festival this year and how he wishes to go back to his childhood days and enjoy the festival of colours in the similar way.

He said: "I celebrate Holi with my family. In fact, my daughter has insisted that we celebrate Holi this year with her nani, nana and dadi and the two of us with some very close friends."

Moving on to what he thinks about safety in Holi, the 'Iqbal' actor said: "As far as safety is concerned, I believe we must use organic colours. Of course, we must use colours because it's a colourful festival and what is Holi without colours? But keeping in mind that it's completely organic and natural. We must not waste water because it's gold, we cannot live without it and it's extremely precious."

