"I would love to be a part of South and pan-Indian films": Barkha Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Actor Barkha Singh, who is all set to come up with upcoming web show 'A Legal Affair', opened up about her desire to be part of South and Pan-Indian films.

Sharing her feelings, Barkha said in a statement, "I was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and I keep going there very often. I have been a huge fan of Telugu cinema! They are a perfect blend of action, masala entertainers... something that really excites me."

She also shared her desire to work in South industry, Barkha added, "After exploring different genres across the Hindi industry, I would love to be a part of South and Pan-Indian films and shows. With the kind of entertaining, thrilling content coming from there, I aspire to explore content across the Tamil and Telugu industry."

Talking on her upcoming projects, Barkha said, "I have a few scripts coming in from the industry but I am yet to find a story that I would like to be a part of, with the right mix of entertainment, thrill, and storyline. For me, the character holds more importance but if the story gets on the edge of the seat, why not!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Barkha was recently lauded for her performance in 'Maja Ma' in which she shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit Nene.

She will soon be seen in exciting projects lined up this year, including a legal drama titled 'A Legal Affair' in which she will be seen in a pivotal role in the project that also stars Angad Bedi. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the hit Korean series 'Suspicious Partner'.

