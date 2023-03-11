‘I would ride back on my cycle and tell my mom - I managed to get a ticket!’ : Shah Rukh Khan on how he fell in love with Hindi cinema

The much-talked about Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and it’s cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, released on Feb 14 to unanimous acclaim and love.

The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary!

In the docu-series, Shah Rukh Khan, who has established himself as the biggest global superstar that India has ever produced with Pathaan’s historic collections, speaks about how he fell in love with cinema and his first memories of watching a Hindi film in the theater!

SRK says, “I come from a very lower middle-class family. Television was hardly existent. There was only one channel - the state-owned channel (Doordarshan). And it showed a movie every Sunday. That also we would go and watch in our neighbour’s house, who had a television. And who would graciously allow all the kids to come. The good thing was there was no advertisement between the films.”

He adds, “Going to theater was a very big thing. Either it was an occasion, or it was a big film. There used to be black marketing of tickets. So, it used to be a big high (to even manage to get a ticket). I would ride back on my cycle and tell my mom - I managed! Even that was a big thing, to manage a ticket for a big release whatever.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.