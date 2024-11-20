"I would urge everyone to vote," says Shankar Mahadevan after casting his vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After exercising his right to vote, Shankar Mahadevan urged everyone to make use of their voting power. He praised the arrangements made by the authorities for the ongoing elections.

While talking to the media, he said, "Voting is going on very peacefully... The arrangements at the polling booth are very nice. Everybody is following the rules."

He asked everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes. "I would urge everyone to vote...," he added.

Meanwhile, after a sluggish start, voter turnout in Maharashtra started to pick up, reaching 45.53 per cent by 3.00 pm in the single-phase assembly elections on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A naxal hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 62.99 per cent, while the district of Thane recorded the lowest voter turnout of 38.94 per cent and Mumbai city recorded 39.34 per cent till 3 pm, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

From film celebs to political fraternities, several prominent figures have urged the citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic festival by casting their votes.

B-town celebs were spotted on Wednesday at polling booths in Maharashtra as the Assembly elections in the state is underway.

The stars not only exercised their voting rights but also encouraged others to fulfil their democratic duties.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, accompanied by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure were spotted at a polling booth in Mumbai. Dressed in a floral print suit, Shraddha posed with her family, proudly showing her inked finger.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also cast his vote and spoke to the media, urging citizens, "Sabko request kijie ki aake vote kare" (Please request everyone to come and vote).

His sister, Anshula Kapoor, was also seen voting at the same booth. Author and actress Twinkle Khanna joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who stepped out to participate in the democratic process.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy.

He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

Voting for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.

