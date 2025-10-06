“I Would Want Roohi and Yash To Become Makeup & Hair Artists… They Are Earning More Than Other People,” Karan Johar

In a candid conversation on Komal Nahta’s YouTube Podcast Game Changers: The Producer Series, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his unfiltered thoughts on the growing culture of star entourages and revealed an interesting wish for his children, Roohi and Yash.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director admitted that he doesn’t want his kids to become actors, but instead, to pursue a different profession within the industry. “Don’t even get me started on the charges the makeup and hair artists take today. In fact, “I would want Roohi and Yash to become makeup and hair artists because they are earning more money than other people. Ek hair kare aur dusra make up (one should do the hair and the other should do makeup), it will be very beneficial for both of them,” he said with a laugh.

He went on to elaborate on how the cost of a star’s team often becomes a production issue. “I am like humara budget yeh hai because we are business people, if you want more people, you give them then. If you are doing a sports biopic or biographical drama where your body is on display all the time on screen, then the producer will pay for it. But if you are a regular hero, your job is to look good. If you want to eat healthy food, you eat, but why would I pay for it?”

Calling for balance and self-responsibility among stars, Karan added, “Some actors we are giving budgets that this is the budget if you want to go forward then do it. There are many actors who are paying additions on their own. I think if you are getting a big fee and backend then do these on your own, show some grace. 6-8 log kyun karte hain travel aapke saath (why do you need 6-8 people to travel with you).”