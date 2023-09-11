“I wouldn’t mind…”: Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Genelia’s pregnancy rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Actor Riteish Deshmukh put a full stop to pregnancy rumours of his wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh which sparked after the couple attended an event together on Saturday.

After the video of Genelia and Riteish went viral, fans asked if Genelia was expecting their third baby.

The actress wore a beautiful short purple dress, but what caught the attention of the netizens was the way Genelia held her belly while posing for the paparazzi.

However, reacting to the rumours, Riteish on Monday shared a screenshot of a post speculating Genelia’s pregnancy on his Instagram story and wrote, “I wouldn’t mind having 2-3 more, but unfortunately, this is untrue.”

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love on the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

Riteish will be seen in an upcoming film '100%' and in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

He will also be seen in the fifth instalment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

'Housefull 5' marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments.

Like the previous 4 parts, Akshay Kumar and Ritiesh Deshmukh will be seen headlining the fifth instalment.

Further deets about the project and the remaining cast are still awaited.

