Ian McKellen injured in stage fall, West End show cancelled for recovery

Washington [US], June 18 : 'The Lord of the Rings' actor Ian McKellen was hospitalized after a frightening accident during a performance of 'Player Kings' at the Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End.

According to Variety, the 85 year-old-actor suffered a fall during a battle scene, prompting an immediate response from theatre staff and emergency services.

The incident occurred during a pivotal moment in the production of William Shakespeare's 'Henry IV, Parts One and Two,' where McKellen portrays the character John Falstaff.

According to Variety, eyewitnesses described the scene as alarming, with McKellen reportedly losing his footing and falling off the front of the stage.

Audience members were reportedly evacuated from the theatre, and the evening's performance was cancelled to focus on McKellen's well-being.

A spokesperson for the Noel Coward Theatre assured the public that the actor is expected to recover fully and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

Variety obtained a statement released following the incident in which the spokesperson for the theatre conveyed, "Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of 'Player Kings.' Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."

The accident has sparked concern among fans and fellow actors, reflecting on McKellen's illustrious career both on stage and screen.

Apart from Shakespearean roles like Macbeth, King Lear, and Richard III, McKellen is internationally recognized for his iconic portrayals of Gandalf in 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy and Magneto in the 'X-Men' series.

This incident is not the first time McKellen has faced challenges due to injuries during performances.

Variety reported that in 2018, he cancelled a matinee show of 'King Lear' after sustaining a leg injury while rushing to catch a train, opting to engage with the audience through an impromptu Q and A session instead.

