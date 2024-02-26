IANS Interview: PM Modi has ensured there's no 'jugaad' in politics, says Ravi Kishan

New Delhi, Feb 26 Ahead of the release of the gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, 'Maamla Legal Hai', Bhojpuri star and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, said that in his five years in Parliament he has learned that there is no 'jugaad' in politics.

He added, though, that for survival, everyone uses "fun jugaads" to fight little battles in their personal lives.

The Netflix show is a light-hearted series promising a delightful blend of humour, heartwarming scenes and wordplay using legal jargon.

Set within the fictional confines of the Patparganj District Court, the eight-episode series explores the surreal world of the law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, who argue bizarre cases and represent odd clients.

The trailer features Ravi Kishan's character V.D. Tyagi saying, "If you had to suddenly rush to District Court, Patparganj, to solve your problems, here you will find some really 'jugaadu' people."

Speaking on the same lines, when asked if he has used any 'jugaad' in his political or acting career, the Bhojpuri superstar told IANS: "There is no 'jugaad' in politics. It is a very straight game which I have learned in the last five years. You can't do 'jugaad' here. You can't lie if you want to survive here. You have to be straight in politics.

"Since the time PM Narendra Modi has taken charge, the game has changed completely. He has changed the face of politics. He is our leader and I move on his path."

But Ravi Kishan conceded that one has to do a little 'jugaad' in real life.

"I had to struggle in Mumbai, so I used fun jugaad with friends to get projects," he said. "For survival, everyone fights little battles and uses a little jugaad. That is the beauty of life."

Talking about his character V.D. Tyagi, the charismatic and comical president of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the country's Attorney General, Ravi Kishan said: "I have seen lawyers being presented very differently in Hindi cinema. My lawyer friends used to tell me that their lives were not like what we see in films. They would say, 'We have fun, too, listen to songs, we have a comfortable life, we are emotional about our families.' I liked their tagline: 'Inka coat kala hai, dil nahi'."

This thought is behind 'Mamla Legal Hai', which presents life in a district court with a liberal dash of humour. "The makers have tried to present something for the Hindi heartland, with me in the lead role. My fans were also waiting for me to come into the mainstream in a full-fledged role, because they used to see me do itsy-bitsy parts," said the actor who was most recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Mission Raniganj'. Ravi Kishan will be next appear in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'.

He said the makers have assembled a talented cast and the audience can watch this show with all the three generations sitting together.

"And I am sure, you will finish watching it in one go. The script is like a whiff of fresh air for the audience. Director Rahul Pandey is very young. His take on life in a district court is very different," Ravi Kishan said.

If he can relate to V.D. Tyagi, it is because his character is a smart player who is ambitious and has big dreams.

"It is a good thought, there should be growth in life. It is the same with me -- I want to grow constantly in my life. I have struggled a lot. I had been trained to become a star, but Hindi cinema did not give me the chance to become one, so I created my own industry -- Bhojpuri. And I became a superstar there," Ravi Kishan said.

He added: "Then I appeared on 'Bigg Boss'. After that I have appeared in films by Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal and Anurag Kashyap. I have now another film releasing, 'Laapata Ladies', with Aamir Khan Productions."

Ravi concluded by saying: "My fans and those who have come from a humble background like me, it is a message for all young people -- that you have to continually fight your battles. That's what I see in Tyagi. The series has much humour and some really good casting. The makers are presenting something good and bringing in actors who are called the underdogs."

'Mamla Legal Hai' features an ensemble star cast -- Ravi Kishan, Yashpal Sharma, Nidhi Bisht, Anant V. Joshi, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra and Vijay Rajoria.

In this Posham Pa Pictures production, Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the show-runner. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series has been written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

'Maamla Legal Hai' will premiere on March 1 on Netflix.

