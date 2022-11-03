IANS OTT Preview: Deep dive into the sea of streaming content this week

Mumbai, Nov 3 The upcoming weekend and the week have quite a loaded line-up with regard to the release in the medium of digital space. A plethora of content ranging from films to webseries is dropping on the OTT starting Friday and has something for everyone in the cast sea of content.

Let's take a look on the content which is about the embrace the web space:

1. 'Brahmastra': After bailing out Bollywood with its successful theatrical run, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer adventure-mythological fantasy film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', is heading to OTT. The film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is a mythological-adventure and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4, 2022.

2. 'Enola Holmes 2': The film, which is a sequel to the 2020 movie, is based on a book series 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries' by author Nancy Springer. It follows Sherlock Holmes' younger sister Enola Holmes who has her own investigative agency which is on the verge of closing. In all these, a girl comes up to Enola and seeks Enola's help to find her sister. The movie features Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge. The film will premiere on Netflix on November 4.

3. 'My Policeman': Set in 1957 Britain, 'My Policeman' is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name. The film shows the love triangle of a gay policeman Tom (played by Harry Styles), a teacher Marion (played by Emma Corrin), and a museum curator Patrick (played by David Dawson). Tom marries Marion while he is still in love with Patrick, leading them on an emotional journey. While the hide-and-seek game results in longing and regret, years later in 1990, three of them have one last chance to correct course their past mistakes as they reunite under dire circumstances. Featuring an ensemble cast of Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett, the film will debut on Prime Video on November 4.

4. 'Minx': The comedy series, set in the 1970s tells the story of a young feminist from Los Angeles, who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first women's erotic magazine. Through this unlikely alliance, the characters discover how meaningful relationships blossom in the oddest places. Directed by Ellen Rapoport, 'Minx' stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and Michael Angarano. It's set to drop on OTT platform Lionsgate Play on November 4.

5. 'Manifest 4': Following the success of the first three seasons, the drama series is returning with another season this week. Part one of the fourth season, which stars Holly Taylor, Athena Karkanis, Christopher Piccione and Ali Lopez-Sohaili in lead roles, will be available to stream on Netflix from November 4.

6. 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1': Mani Ratnam's magnum opus historical-drama, which is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, takes place in the 10th Century Thanjavur. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles. Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan (essayed by Vikram). Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) attempts to establish political peace as vassals and petty chieftains plot against the throne. The film will be available to stream on OTT platform Prime Video.

7. 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Season 2: Abhishek Bachchan will reprise his role of Avinash Sabharwal in the upcoming season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. His character was revealed to be a psycho killer by the end of the first season. The new season will be a psychological warfare. Starring Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher and the new entrant Naveen Kasturia, the show has been directed by Mayank Sharma and will be available to stream on Prime Video from November 9.

8. 'Monica, O My Darling': The Netflix film is a neo-noir thriller comedy and is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that leads to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. The film was announced last year in July and has been directed by Vasan Bala. It stars an ensemble cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel and Zayn Marie Khan. The film is set to debut on Netflix on November 11.

9. 'Crown 5': The upcoming season of historical drama will take viewers through the late 1980s and early 1990s, during one of the British royal family's most difficult decades. 1992, which the recently departed Queen famously described as her "Annus Horribilis", saw three of her four children separate or divorce their spouses while Windsor Castle suffered from a catastrophic fire. Season 5 will be released in one go on Netflix on November 9.

10. 'Tanaav': Set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, the show is a fictional thriller and is the official Indian remake of the popular Israeli show 'Fauda'. It revolves around a Special Unit and delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge. Starring an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth, the show will be available to stream on OTT platform SonyLIV from November 11.

