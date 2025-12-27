IANS Year Ender 2025: From Ranbir to Ranveer: 10 actors of Indian cinema who ruled the first quarter of the century

Mumbai, Dec 27 As we close the first quarter of the century, let us take a pause and rewind the clock to look at some of the most noteworthy actors who have ruled the screens and our hearts in quarter one of this century.

Hrithik Roshan

When we think of heartthrobes, the first name that comes to mind is Hrithik Roshan, who entered Bollywood at the start of the century in the year 2000 with "Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai". In the next 25 years, he went on to star in multiple noteworthy projects such as "Koi... Mil Gaya", "Krrish", "Lakshya", "Jodhaa Akbar, "Guzaarish, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", and "War".

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan also made his acting debut in 2000 with the movie "Refugee", opposite Kareena Kapoor. During his tenure as an actor, Abhishek has delivered some solo hits such as "Bunty Aur Babli" and "Guru". Additionally, he has also been a part of a few multi-starrer hits such as "Dus", "Dostana", "Bol Bachchan", "Happy New Year, "Housefull 3", and of course, the "Dhoom" series.

Ranbir Kapoor

Another name that rose to be one of the most bankable stars is Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since making his debut in 2007 with "Saawariya", he has played a wide variety of roles, from a man-child in "Wake Up Sid", to a troubled musician in "Rockstar", to a cheerful, deaf-and-mute man in "Barfi!", with each of his performances making a strong mark on movie buffs.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh entered Bollywood with "Band Baaja Baaraat" in 2010. In the last 15 years, one of the most energetic stars in B-town went on to prove his mettle with his work in "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat", " Gully Boy", and of course his latest triumph "Dhurandhar".

Shahid Kapoor

The first quarter of this century has given us another star in the form of Shahid Kapoor, whom we first saw on screen in 2003 in the romantic entertainer "Ishq Vishk". Some of his most memorable roles, which remained inked in the memories of movie buffs, are Aditya as "Jab We Met", twin brothers Charlie and Guddu in "Kaminey", Kabir in "Kabir Singh",

Prem in "Vivaah", Tommy Singh in "Udta Punjab", and Sunny in "Farzi".

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those actors who has created a niche of himself with his choice of films. From his primary movie, "Vicky Donor" in 2012, to "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Ho", "Dream Girl", "Bala", "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Andhadhun", Ayushmann has always attempted to deliver something unique with his every release.

Vicky Kaushal

When we talk about an actor with potential, there is no better example than Vicky Kaushal. His tremendous journey from his debut with "Masaan" in 2015, to "Raazi", to "Sanju", to "Uri", to "Udham Singh", to "Dunki", to

"Sam Bahadur", to "Chhaava" is a testament to how he has paved his way in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is another example of an outsider making a name for himself in Bollywood. Slowly but surely, Kartik has made himself one of the most bankable actors in B-town.

Making his debut with Luv Ranjan's "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" in 2011, to getting tremendous box office success with his latest release "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", he is truly living the dream. His upcoming drama, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" opposite Ananya Panday, is one of the most anticipated movies at the moment.

Rajkummar Rao

Making his debut with "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", Rajkummar Rao commenced his cinematic journey with small roles in movies such as "Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2" and "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within".

However, he ended up gaining the much-deserved recognition with his commendable performances in "Kai Po Che!" and "Shahid". Rajkummar further cemented his position in the industry with films such as "Queen", "Aligarh", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Trapped, and, "Stree".

Varun Dhawan

Last on the list is our beloved Student Varun Dhawan, who first appeared on the screen in 2012 with "Student of the Year".

From doing romantic comedies such as "Main Tera Hero", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania, to the dance film "ABCD 2", to thriller "Badlapur ", to the period drama "Kalank", Varun's filmography shows his rage as an actor.

