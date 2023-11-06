I&B minister Anurag Thakur reaffirms strict measures taken to curb film piracy

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Monday reassured the central government's intent to curb film piracy by taking strict actions against the offenders.

"Cinematograph Act has been amended in 2023. It has a provision, that if anyone is involved in piracy, will be sent to jail for 3 months to a period of 3 years. They could be fined from Rs 3 lakhs to 5% of the gross audited expense of the film. This is one of the stringent actions taken under the law. We have also appointed the nodal officers in the Ministry as well as at the CBFC Mumbai Office and regional offices to take action at the earliest," Thakur said at the sidelines of the curtain raiser of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India here.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has established an institutional mechanism of nodal officers to receive complaints against film piracy and direct intermediaries to take down pirated content on digital platforms. The move came close on the heels of the Parliament passing the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 1952 during the Monsoon Session.

The law is aimed at controlling film piracy in the country.

Presently, there is no institutional framework in place to directly take action on pirated film content other than legal action under the Copyright Act and the IPC.

A statement by the I&B Ministry said digital platforms such as YouTube, Telegram channels, websites or other online platforms will be required by law to remove internet links with pirated content within 48 hours of obtaining instructions from the nodal officer.

Speaking of IFFI, the government is all set to host the 54th edition of the prestigious film festival in Goa from November 20. It will run till November 28. Veteran actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas will be honored at the gala with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. He will also conduct a master class there.

Interestingly, film enthusiasts will experience a dash of nostalgia as the oragnisers at IFFI will screen classics like Vijay Anand's Guide and Dharmendra's 'Haqeeqat'. The festival will also have a special section of accessible films for the visually and hearing impaired.

'Catching Dust' has been selected as the opening film, while 'The Featherweight' will close the gala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor