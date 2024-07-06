'IBD 4' host Jay Bhanushali spots Dibyajyoti Naik in studio audience; latter wows with dance

Mumbai, July 6 The upcoming dance reality show 'India’s Best Dancer 4' will feature an engaging banter between hosts Jay Bhanushali and Aniket Chauhan with the studio audience, who identified three people from the audience and invited them to dance in front of the judges.

One standout performer was Dibyajyoti Naik from Cuttack, Odisha, who delivered a dance routine blending 'Popping with Bollywood' to the song ‘Aaye Aajaye Aa Hi Jaiye’ from the movie ‘Lajja’, leaving the judges bewildered.

Judge and choreographer Geeta Kapur praised his performance, saying, "I honestly don’t know how to whistle, so I urge those who know how to whistle to please do so for Dibyajyoti. Your journey is indescribable; you just came in as an audience member, and now you are performing for us on the stage of the show."

"Few people know that you are a well-known choreographer in the Odia film industry, and I wonder why you never mentioned it. You are so unique. We don't know anything about you, but you are so well-versed when it comes to the technicalities of dance. There is creativity in your choreography, which is unique, and your interpretation of the song is also very different. It’s fun, entertaining, and new," added Geeta.

During his interaction with the judges, Dibyajyoti expressed gratitude to Jay for spotting him.

He also shared insights about his life at home, where he is the eldest son, with his father in the police force and his mother a housewife.

"My father wants me to join the police force, but my passion is to dance, and I was adamant that I want to take up dancing. So here I am, all thanks to the platform of 'India’s Best Dancer 4'," added Dibyajyoti.

Alongside Geeta Kapur, the show features judges Karisma Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

'India’s Best Dancer 4' will premiere on July 13 on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor