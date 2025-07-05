Ibhrahim Ali Khan shares intense look from 'Sarzameen', leaves fans excited for his rugged avatar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : The upcoming action-thriller Sarzameen, which stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is set to release on July 25 on JioHotstar.

Ahead of the release, Ibrahim shared pictures from the movie on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his rough and intense look. In the photos, Ibrahim looks fierce and rugged, hinting at a serious and emotional role.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLuDjJpI_xl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sarzameen marks Ibrahim's second film after his debut in 'Nadaaniyaan' opposite Khushi Kapoor.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menona man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty, Kajol as Mehera mother who fights against all odds to keep her family intact, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harmana vulnerable young man caught at a crossroads.

Ibrahim Ali, in a press note, expressed his experience, saying, "Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I'll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve. It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma'am and Prithviraj Sir in action. They are so gracious and effortless in their art, and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right wayshe demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere."

Sarzameen is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

