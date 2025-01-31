Ibrahim Ali Khan: Can’t wait for you guys to see the first glimpse of my film

Mumbai, Jan 31 Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon be entering Bollywood. The star kid recently took to his official Instagram account and dropped a black and white shirtless picture, lying in his bed. We can see him smiling ear to ear as he enjoys his morning beverage.

However, Ibrahim Ali Khan's caption was what got our attention. "smiling because I can’t wait for you guys to see the first glimpse of my film", he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his acting debut through a heartfelt Instagram post. The Dharma's head dropped a string of shots of Ibrahim Ali Khan, accompanied by a lengthy note.

Remembering his first meet with Ibrahim Ali Khan's parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, Kjo wrote, "I met Amrita or Dingy, how the loved ones like to call her…when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for @dharmamovies with my father called Duniya, and I remember so vividly the grace, the energy & the commandment over the camera she had. BUT, what I remember the most is the warmest chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist of the time after our first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie! She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace…which lives on through her and her children too!"

He added, "With Saif, it was in Anand Mahendru’s office where I first met him. Young, suave, charming & effortless…VERY much like the first time I met Ibrahim. And a strong friendship that continues from our generation to luckily our kids!!! Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor