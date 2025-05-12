Ibrahim Ali Khan Clarifies He Didn't Drive Saif to Hospital After Stabbing Incident

After his father, Saif Ali Khan, was attacked at his Mumbai home, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan told a terrifying story. He shared how he felt when he met him at the hospital. He disclosed that the discussion brought tears to his eyes. Ibrahim addressed the incident and their distress in an interview with GQ. He expressed his wish to have been there when Saif was attacked. Once, after learning that Saif had been stabbed, he began to imagine the worst. He also clarified that he did not drive his father to the hospital. Saif went to the hospital on his own.

Ibrahim said, “I was working on my movie and shooting a shift at night. I was notified at 5:30 am that he had been stabbed at roughly 2:30 am. I hurried to see him. I hadn't slept that night. After surgery, he had just left the intensive care unit. He asked for me after opening his eyes and talking briefly to Sara. I said, "I'm right here, Dad," because I was so happy. "You would have beaten that guy up if you were there," he said to me. I cried over that. I would have loved to be there. When I first heard that he had been stabbed, I began to imagine the worst. It's a rather unsettling feeling. It was awful; it was really frightening. To everyone saying I drove him to the hospital with my baby brother, I would like to clarify that my dad walked into the hospital himself. He walked in with a knife stuck in him and said, ‘I need help.’”

"I feel a lot closer to him now," Ibrahim said, expressing how the experience has changed his connection with him. "You don't take someone in your close family for granted if they have had a near-death experience. You become more involved in the partnership," he added.

An intruder attempted to break into Saif's home in January of this year and attacked him. The actor sustained several wounds, including ones close to his neck and spine. After five days in the hospital, he underwent many surgeries and was released. Security at the actor's home was beefed up after the incident. For his protection, he also engaged Ace Security and Protection, also called AceSquad Security LLP, which is run by Ronit Roy. Later, Kareena Kapoor asked photographers to refrain from taking pictures of their sons, Taimur and Jeh.