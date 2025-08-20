Ibrahim Ali Khan is having ‘padel fever’

Mumbai, Aug 20 Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan, shared that he is running a “padel fever”.

Ibrahim on Wednesday morning, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself playing padel at the court.

The actor, who seems to be a fan of the sport, wrote in the caption: “Padel fever.”

Padel is a racket sport. It has the same scoring system as tennis, but different rules. As of 2023, there were more than 25 million active players in more than 90 countries, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP).

The Padel World Championship has been held every second year since 1992, with Argentina (every time), Spain or Brazil reaching the final in every competition.

It was in 2025, when Ibrahim made his debut opposite actress Khushi Kapoor with the romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan. He played Arjun Mehta, a scholarship student who is paid by his wealthy classmate (Kapoor) to pose as her boyfriend.

The actor, who is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, then appeared alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in the Johar-produced thriller Sarzameen. He played Harman Menon, an army officer's estranged son who has joined a militant group.

Talking about his sister Sara Ali Khan, the actress was recently seen in “Metro... In Dino,” a musical romantic drama film written and directed by Anurag Basu. The film is described as a spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 anthology film Life in a... Metro.

The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The narrative interweaves multiple contemporary love stories set in urban India, exploring themes of connection, loneliness, and emotional vulnerability in modern relationships. The title of the film has a thematic link to the song 'In Dino' from the previous film 'Life in a...Metro'.

