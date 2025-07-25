Ibrahim Ali Khan Wins Hearts With Sweet Gesture for Differently-Abled Fan, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan's both children Sara and Ibrahim are down to earth person and their recent video is the proof of eat. Sara who's friendly nature with fans is common and now to add on to the list is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. His recent interaction with differently abled fan has won hearts on internet.

Ibrahim's relatable side has been loved by audience. Ibrahim, already an internet sensation thanks to his humorous paparazzi interactions and striking resemblance to Saif, made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai premiere of his second film, Sarzameen. While he looked handsome, his warm interaction with a fan was the evening's highlight.

Ibrahim Ali Khan made Bollywood debut from film Nadaniyaan which got released on netflix, but didn't did that well. Film also featured Khushi Kapoor . His recent released Sarzameen also features Kajol Devgan.