Ibrahim Ali Khan’s song is on loop for sister Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, Feb 5 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared that the song “Ishq Mein” from her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film “Nadaaniyan” is on loop for her.

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a picture of some Indian desserts she indulged in guilt-free. The picture had “Ishq Mein” sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur and Sachin-Jigar, playing in the background.

She wrote: “@iakpataudi on loop. Also miss you … but more cake for me. Most true ishq of mine (food emojis) Fidaaa = Food coma. (sic)”

Talking about the track, which is picturised on Ibrahim and actress Khushi Kapoor, is composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, “Nadaaniyan”, which is a young romantic drama, also features names such as Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhary.

The upcoming film tells the story about a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi named Piya, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.

The film will be released on the streaming giant Netflix. However, the release date is still under wraps.

Making her directorial debut, Shauna Gautam, who was also the assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

It was on Monday, when the first poster of the film featuring the young stars was shared by Netflix on Instagram. It was captioned: “Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar,Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Talking about Sara, the actress was recently seen in “Sky Force,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. The movie, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, was produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production.

Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming project, “Metro In Dino.” The film, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta, among others.

In addition to this, Sara is also reportedly teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled film.

