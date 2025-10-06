ICC Women's WC: Big B applauds team India's stunning win over Pakistan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan cheered for Team India after the women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 88 runs in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on Sunday.

Big B, who is often known to be a huge sports fan, took to his X account to celebrate the victory. Sharing his excitement, Big B wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

T 5523 - जय हिन्द, जय भारत 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ew8HSVHbgf— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 5, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

India put up a strong show in the high-voltage match. Pakistan restricted India to 247, bundling out their rivals for the first time in ODIs, thanks to a historic spell by Diana Baig (4/69). Sidra Amin (81 in 106 balls, with nine fours and a six) barely got support from her batters as Pakistan was bundled out for 159 all out in 43 overs. Kranti Goud (3/20) and Deepti Sharma (3/45) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

During the run-chase of 248 runs, Pakistan was restricted to 26/3 in 12 overs by an initial burst from Goud. A partnership of 69 runs for the fourth wicket took place between Sidra and Natalia Pervaiz (33 in 46 balls, with four boundaries).

However, another strike from Goud sent Pakistan back on its downward spiral. While Sidra had another decent 41-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sidra Nawaz (14), it was just not enough as Deepti joined the party to eat up wickets of middle-order and lower-order batters. Sneh Rana (2/38) was also sensational, and a total of five wickets went to Indian spinners and three to pacers.

With this, India's women's team maintains a perfect 5-0 record against Pakistan in the women's World Cup. Also, in women's ODI, India's streak has now gone upto 12-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor