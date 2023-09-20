ICC World Cup 2023: Rajinikanth thanks BCCI as he receives Golden Ticket

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Legendary actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday thanked the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) after he received Golden ticket for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rajinikanth wrote, “I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI.. Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts.”

The Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday handed a golden ticket to Rajinikanth.

Ten teams will feature in this Cricket World Cup, across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

Earlier, the BCCI Secretary had presented batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with the 'Golden Ticket' on September 8. Amitabh Bachchan also received this special ticket on September 5.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on October 8 against Australia at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will be playing eight matches in the league stage.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on October 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Jailer’ which received massive responses from the fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor