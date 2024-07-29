Ice Spice recalls being 'confused' at Super Bowl with Taylor Swift

Washington [US], July 29 : American rapper Ice Spice recalled her time at the Super Bowl game, which she attended with her friend and singer Taylor Swift, reported People.

She shared that initially she was confused about the game. Ice and Sift attended the game in February, and on 'The Tonight Show', she shared that she had no idea what was going on in the game at the time.

"I was incredibly confused. I'm still confused," she said, before the host, Jimmy Fallon asked her if she knew "anything about football."

"You know, that day I had a sense of knowing. But it just went away," said the 'Deli' rapper adding that she didn't "have a clue" what was going on in the stadium.

"I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered," she added.

Ice Spice recently spoke about her relationship with friend and collaborator Swift. Swift also spoke about what she admires about Ice as a fellow musician.

"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works," she said. "I've seen how our industry tries to convince artists that they're better off just being creative and making music and letting the labels and the management do the rest."

"Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world. I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn't just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it," added Swift.

Ice Spice's debut album, Y2K, is now available to stream, reported People

