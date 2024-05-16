"Icon, hero, legend...": Ranveer Singh on Sunil Chhetri's retirement announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, renowned for his remarkable contributions to the sport, declared his retirement from international football, stirring a range of emotions among sports enthusiasts on Thursday.

Chhetri, the record-breaking top scorer for the Indian national team, disclosed his decision via a video message shared on his Instagram, setting his retirement date post the second round of World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6, 2024.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of sentiments from various celebrities. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh expressed his admiration for Chhetri's influence.

In a touching comment beneath the retirement announcement video, Singh termed the moment as "bittersweet," acknowledging Chhetri's legacy and the joy he brought to countless fans.

"ICON. HERO. LEGEND. Thank you for bringing us so much joy and glory, Captain. Love you forever!" Ranveer's heartfelt words echoed the sentiments of many who've been inspired by Chhetri's remarkable career.

Other celebrities like Siddharth, Virat Kohli, Ridhima Pandit, and Danish Sait, joined in bidding farewell to the football maestro, showering him with love and respect.

Messages poured in from fans as well, reflecting on Chhetri's impactful journey and wishing him well in his retirement.

