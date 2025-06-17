Iconic 70's sitcom star Valerie Bertinelli returns to acting, says she's "terrified"

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : Veteran actress Valerie Bertinelli is back to the acting world after a long break.

Recently, she took to Instagram and announced her new project, revealing she is "terrified", as per PEOPLE.

"It's the small things that can always make me happy and grateful," wrote Bertinelli, whose tagged location said she was in Vancouver, British Columbia. "Dancing sunlight streaming through a window in the morning? Happy."

"4:18a call-time tomorrow morning?" she went on. "Maybe not happy per se, but I'm so grateful to be working"

Bertinell, 65, then asked her followers, "What's something small that makes you happy and/or grateful?"

Last week, the One Day at a Time star revealed that she was about to start a new project for Lifetime.

"It's an amazing script written by an amazing writer and the cast is beyond my wildest dreams," she wrote on Instagram. "It's a beautiful role where I must break down all my barriers, shut out the outside noise and be openly vulnerable. It's the only way to let the real, authentic emotions flow."

Bertinelli went on to note that she hasn't acted in a single-camera production for "at least" four years.

She added that she realized how "really terrified" she was when she looked at some selfies she'd taken.

"I thought I was doing a pretty decent job of walking and talking through the fear and anxiety but my eyes never ever lie. You can see the fear and doubt in them," she wrote.

"I know, in reality, this is just my process and I'll be fine," Bertinelli continued. "I've been doing this for over 50 years, (it's like riding a bike, right?) but I just love this script so much and I wanna do it justice. There's always that thought that I'm gonna be the one that f-s up the whole project, right?"

Bertinelli is best known for her roles as Barbara Cooper Royer on the sitcom "One Day at a Time" and as Melanie Moretti on the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland".

