ICW 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia serves 2 stunning looks at Rahul Mishra's opening show, strikes balance between modern wear, Indian traditional clothing

New Delhi [India], July 23 : India Couture Week 2025 opened on a grand note on Wednesday evening, with ace designer Rahul Mishra showcasing his 'Becoming Love' collection at The Taj Palace, New Delhi.

And to make Rahul Mishra's opening show more captivating, Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the runway donning exquisite pieces of his creativity.

Tamannah served two stunning looks at the show, striking a perfect balance between modern wear and Indian traditional clothing.

Initially, she walked the ramp in Rahul Mishra's body-hugging floral embroidered gown.

For the glam, she opted for a dewy make-up and kept her hair wet and wavy.

With her first look, Tamannaah undoubtedly channelled her inner diva, screaming pure hotness.

When it comes to closing the show, she quickly underwent a transition from ''Pooh" to ''Pooh Bani Parvati" look.

Tamannaah stole everyone's attention in a lehenga, flaunting Rahul Mishra's signature floral embroidery. She looked extremely gorgeous in an ivory lehenga that she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse.

She did not forget to flash her million-dollar smile while walking in the second outfit. Her appearance at Rahul Mishra's show on day 1 of the Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 in association with Reliance brands, an FDCI Initiative, set the fashion mood right.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah will be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'VVAN: Force of the Forrest'.

