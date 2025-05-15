"I'd choose you again in a heartbeat.." says Dr. Nene as he pens adorable birthday post for wife Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : As Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit turns 58 today, fans and celebrities from across the world are sending her warm wishes. However, it was her husband Dr. Shriram Nene's adorable post that truly stood out and touched hearts.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Dr. Nene shared a series of photos featuring himself, Madhuri, and their sons Arin and Ryan. One of the pictures shows the couple sitting hand in hand, looking into each other's eyes with a quiet smilecapturing a moment of love and warmth. The pictures were accompanied by the title track of Dil To Pagal Hai, one of Madhuri's most iconic romantic films.

Along with the post, he also penned a beautiful message for his wife in the caption. It read, "Happy Birthday to the one who's brightened our lives in every way. You've made everything lighter, warmer, and betterjust by being you. I'd choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring Here's to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always."

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son, Arin, was born in 2003, and their second child, Ryan, was born in 2005.

Beauty, elegance, and talentvery few are blessed with these three qualities in the right measure, and veteran star Madhuri Dixit is a perfect example of it.

Her mesmerizing beauty, her pearl-like smile, her twitching of eyebrows, her words, and her charm evoke awe, inspiration, love, and emotions of all sorts that can drive one's creativity to work at its optimum level. The Bollywood diva made her acting debut with the 1984 film Abodh opposite late Bengali actor Tapas Pal, who passed away in 2020 after a cardiac arrest. Although the film failed at the box office, Madhuri received appreciation for her performance. However, she came into the limelight with the superhit film Tezaab in 1988, and after that, there was no looking back for her. She went on to rule Bollywood with several hits one after another, such as Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Khalnayak, and many more.

Apart from her acting skills, Madhuri is also known for her outstanding dancing abilities. Due to her mesmerizing moves, signature style, and graceful expressions, she is often referred to as the dancing queen of Bollywood. She is a trained Kathak dancer, and her dance numbers have set high standards and continue to be popular even today. Whether it's the foot-tapping beats or the graceful expressions, Madhuri has mesmerized audiences in various genres.

On the work front, Madhuri was most recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also featured Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

