"I'd love to visit India...something I really want to do in life," expresses Hollywood star Tom Hardy

New York [US], June 14 : International star Tom Hardy enjoys a huge fan following across the globe, courtesy of his notable performances in 'Inception, 'Dunkirk, ' 'The Revenant, ' 'The Dark Knight Rises, ' and 'Venom'.

His acting prowess has left many Indian fans spellbound over the years as well. And it seems like the desi audience is in for a surprise as Tom Hardy, in a recent interview with ANI, expressed his desire to visit India.

"I'd love to go and visit India. It's not something I've done yet it so it's something I really, really want to do in my life," the Oscar-nominated actor shared.

Meanwhile, Tom Hardy is being lauded for his role in the gangster drama 'MobLand', which also stars veteran actor Pierce Brosnan.

On sharing space with the legendary actor, Tom Hardy said, "I've wanted to work with Pierce Brosnan for a long time, and I went to the same drama school as him, so it was a privilege to work with him because he's a fantastic actor. He's got such range, he's really professional, and he's got lots of versatility, and he's a super smart and wicked actor. I had a great time with him."

'MobLand' also marks Tom Hardy's reunion with ace filmmaker Guy Ritchie after 2008's RocknRolla.

"I love Guy Ritchie. I've wanted to work with him for ages since I did RocknRolla. So it was brilliant to be able to get back to work with him and have a bit more meat on the bone," he added.

MobLand, which also features veteran actress Helen Mirren, follows the London-based Irish crime family headed by Brosnan's Conrad as they fight for power within a global syndicate. Mirren plays Conrad's wife, Maeve ("the brains behind the charm," per Brosnan's voiceover in the trailer), and Hardy is Harry Da Souza, the family's fixer, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is out on Paramount+ and JioHotstar.

