"I'd rather die": Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro on using "Generative AI" in his films

Washington DC [US], October 26 : Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro asserted that he would "rather die" than use artificial intelligence, "particularly generative AI," in any of his future films, reported Variety.

In an interview with NPR, as quoted by Variety, Del Toro compared the growing cultural fascination with AI, saying that he has never been interested in this new tech.

"AI, particularly generative AI I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. The other day, somebody wrote me an email, saying 'What is your stance on AI?' And my answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die,'" said Guillermo del Toro to NPR as quoted by Variety.

The director explained that the true dangers aren't with the technology itself, but with "natural stupidity," which could drive the mishandling of AI.

He added that "natural stupidity" is what pushes "most of the world's worst features." He went on to connect the character of Victor Frankenstein to those at the forefront of AI development.

"I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros," he said.

"He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going," added del Toro as quoted by Variety.

Del Toro's "Frankenstein," adapted from Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name, stars Jacob Elordi, Oscar Issac, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Ineson. The film will stream on Netflix on November 7.

