"Idea was NEVER to break the record of Border": Nidhi Dutta on sequel comparisons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : The upcoming film 'Border 2,' starring Bobby Deol, is set to hit theatres soon, with a strong cast and patriotic theme that evoke memories of the 1997 film 'Border.'

Following the release of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge', several fans have begun comparing the upcoming film to the original movie directed by J P Dutta. Netizens started talking about whether the sequel could match the impact of the earlier classic that featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna.

Amid these talks, producer Nidhi Dutta, who is also Dutta's daughter, shared her thoughts on the comparisons. She made it clear that 'Border 2' was never meant to compete with the original film or break any records.

In her Instagram Story, while speaking about the "idea" behind the film and the "masterpiece" made by her father, Nidhi Dutta said, "The idea was NEVER TO BREAK THE RECORD OF BORDER! Nobody ever can! My father created a Masterpiece! BUT HE MADE THAT FILM TO TELL STORIES OF OUR SOLDIERS AND BORDER 2 DOES THE SAME! THATS what's important!.. Our soldier's stories!"

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film also stars Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 is set to release in theatres on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

