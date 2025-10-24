Idli Kadai OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Film Online

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date: Dhanush’s latest film Idli Kadai is set for its digital premiere on Netflix on October 29 after completing its theatrical run. The Tamil film will stream in five languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Netflix announced the release with a post saying, “Get ready to have a blockbuster breakfast with Idli Kadai.” The film was released in cinemas on October 1.

Idli Kadai was written, directed and produced by Dhanush under his Wunderbar Films banner along with Aakash Baskaran’s Dawn Pictures. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, P. Samuthirakani, Rajkiran and Brigida Saga.

The story follows Murugan, a chef in Bangkok played by Dhanush, who returns to his village after his father’s death. Once home, he confronts his past and tries to revive his father’s old idli shop while balancing family emotions and moral choices.

The film blends themes of food, nostalgia and self-discovery. Music by G.V. Prakash Kumar supports the emotional tone of the story.

Despite mixed reviews and a box office clash with Kantara: Chapter 1, Idli Kadai collected about Rs 45 crore in 12 days and around Rs 75 crore worldwide by the end of its run.