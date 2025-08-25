'Idli Kadai' second track to drop on Vinayagar Chaturthi, says Dhanush

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: The much-awaited second single from Dhanush's upcoming film 'Idli Kadai' is set to release on Vinayagar Chaturthi. The film also stars Nithya Menen.

The actor-director confirmed the news by sharing a new poster on X.

Announcing the release date to fans, the actor wrote, "Idli Kadai second single on Vinayagar Chaturthi."

Idli kadai second single on vinayagar chathurthi 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Lyl2BtSq3Z— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 24, 2025

The film's music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, continuing his long-time collaboration with Dhanush. The first single, Enna Sugam, which was written and sung by Dhanush and featured Nithya Menen, received a strong response from the listeners online.

The film is being produced under Dhanush's banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures. Initially planned for release on April 10, the film will now hit the theatres on October 1, 2025.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Kuberaa,' co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa released on June 20, 2025, and was shot in both Tamil and Telugu. The socio-drama explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the journey of a beggar's transformation.

The actor will also be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein' alongside Kriti Sanon. Production for the Aanand L. Rai directorial concluded in July. The film, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

