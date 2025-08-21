Idris Elba, Channing Tatum set for Tribute Awards at Toronto Film Festival

Washington DC [US], August 21 : Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, Catherine O'Hara, Jafar Panahi, Kazu Hiro, Nina Hoss and Zacharias Kunuk are set to receive TIFF Tribute Awards at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Actor-turned-director Elba will receive the Impact Media award as he brings his short film 'Dust to Dreams', starring Seal, to Toronto, while fellow actor Channing Tatum will receive a Performer Award while at TIFF for the world premiere of Derek Cianfrance's Roofman true crime drama.

The Studio star O'Hara will receive a Career Achievement award. At the same time, in Toronto for the world bow for Colin Hanks' John Candy: I Like Me, a documentary about the late fellow Canadian actor, and Oscar-winning makeup artist Hiro will pick an Artisan Award while in Toronto to show off his work transforming Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine, Benny Safdie's drama about MMA and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr, co-starring Emily Blunt, as per the outlet.

Also at the September 7 fundraiser, German actor Hoss will also receive a Performer Award while on hand at TIFF for the world premiere of Nia DaCosta's Hedda, an adaptation of the classic stage play Hedda Gabler, and Iranian auteur Panahi and Canadian Inuk filmmaker Kunuk will each receive Special Tribute awards.

Toronto earlier announced Tribute Awards for Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster, Hikari and Lee Byung Hun.

Proceeds from the Tribute Awards go towards the festival's year-round talent development programs that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion in filmmaking. The gala dinner fundraiser for the fest's philanthropic efforts is also an occasional harbinger of Oscar recognition and is held each year at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel. This year, Brendan Fraser, in Toronto for the Rental Family premiere, will serve as the honorary chair, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TIFF Tribute Award honorees tend to have films in Toronto's official lineup. The 50th Toronto Film Festival is set to run from September 4 to 14.

