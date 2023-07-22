“If a biopic was made on my grandfather…”: Neil Nitin Mukesh remembers grandfather on 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : The family members of legendery playback singer Mukesh Chand Mathur, fondly known as Mukesh, celebrated his 100th birth anniversary on Sunday.

The followers and well-wishers of the late playback legend was invited by the family to be a part of his birth anniversary celebrations.

The members of his family laid floral wreaths on his statue, while fans, who flocked to the late singer's Mumbai residence, paid their tributes to the legendary crooner while sharing how his timeless songs impacted their lives.

Some visitors to the singer's residence, on his 100th birthday, even sang his tunes as a mark of tribute to the golden voice.

Speaking to ANI, Mukesh's grandson, Neil Nitin Mukesh, said, “The undying affection for my late grandfather does make my heart swell with pride. I feel blessed and privileged that he is remembered and loved even after so many years. In his lifetime, my grandfather was known for promoting Kala (art) and that's what most people remember him by, apart from his golden voice. I feel immensely proud to have been born in this family and to be sharing the surname Mukesh."

"If a biopic was made on my grandfather, it would be interesting and romantic story. I will feel incomplete as an actor if I am unable to take his story to the audience. The love story between my grandfather and grandmother would be intriguing for the audience. He belonged to a Kayastha family from Delhi while my grandmother, Gunrati, was a Brahmin. I feel that deep down I have my grandfather's romantic streak. Not many people are more romantic at heart than him," Neil said.

Nitin Mukesh, the son of the legendary singer, who lent his vocals to the chartbister 'Tezaab' number 'So Gaya Ye', told ANI, "It's all because of the love for him that you all hold in your hearts that we are still celebrating him. His fans may not be related to him, many were born long after he left us, but their love for my father's songs is what has kept him alive in our hearts and minds. The biggest honour for us in the love and respect for him that people convey wherever we go.”

Born on July 22, 1923 in Delhi, Mukesh launched his playback career in the 1940s and carved a niche for himself among many singing stalwarts of his time, with his soulful renditions.

His musical association with the legendary music composers Naushad, Shankar Jaikishan and many more, produced numerous unforgettable melodies.

