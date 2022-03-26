"If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers then....." Taapsee Pannu shares her views on The Kashmir Files

No doubt 'The Kashmir Files' is the talk of the town now, every Bollywood celeb is praising the film now actress Taapsee Pannu has also join the club. The actress in her recent interview talked about the film and said "I see the numbers. I'm more of an optimistic person. So I see the glass half full most of the time. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened. I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it'. If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can’t be a bad film. You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

"It evokes emotional side in a lot of people and hence it helps them connect and receive a film in a certain way. It is totally subjective and right. There is no film under the sun that has had 100% approval from 100% audience. It will differ from film to film" she added.

The Kashmir Files is making a buzz in the industry, Anupam Kher's starer so far receiving excellent reviews from the audience as well as critics, PM Modi also praised the film so much. The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s.