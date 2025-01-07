"If Anupam Kherji refused to do 'Emergency', I wouldn't have made it": Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Give any role to Anupam Kher and he will make sure to give it his all. Kangana Ranaut's directorial 'Emergency' will see the veteran star putting his best foot forward as he essays the role of late politician Jayaprakash Narayan.

Recently, both Kangana and Kher sat down withand discussed working with each other in the upcoming film, which delves into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

Talking about the movie, Kangana expressed her admiration for Anupam Kher. She even called Kher the "hero" of the film and admitted that she would not have made 'Emergency' if Kher had denied being a part of it.

"It was very important for me to have Anupam ji in this film. If he refused to do 'Emergency', then I wouldn't have made it. Look at his on-screen personality...there's honesty on his face. No one can portray the role of Jayaprakash Narayan except him," Kangana shared.

Kher also heaped praise on Kangana, terming her "one of the finest filmmakers."

"I was in National School of Drama in New Delhi when Emergency was declared. So, I did not have to do much research for the film...also, Kangana had researched on everyone's behalf. This will be one of the finest films made on any political subject. Kangana does effortless work. She has put so much hard work behind Emergency. ...To direct the whole film and act as Indira Gandhi isn't an easy job but Kangana did it... one of the finest directors that I have worked with," Kher said.

Kher and Kangana's film 'Emergency' will be released in theatres on January 17. It also stars Shreyas Talpade and late Satish Kaushik.

