"If film is not well-made, even PM Modi's biography won't work": Prakash Jha on boycott culture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 : Filmmaker Prakash Jha feels that the fate of the films and shows is determined by their content, not the boycott trend, for the project to be a success or a failure.

Speaking to ANI, Prakash Jha shared his views on the boycott culture, which has gained momentum lately. Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in the recent past have faced boycott calls.

While 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed to work at the box office, 'Pathaan' became a blockbuster, raking in huge amounts.

Sharing his opinion on the impact of the growing boycott culture against Bollywood, Prakash Jha said, "There is only 5 per cent of the population who trolls, and what is the need to be afraid of those who are on social media. People say to boycott this or that film or boycott Shahrukh Khan's film, but did it happen? If a film is not made well, then even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biography won't work. I feel that Vivek's (Oberoi) film was very well made and informative, but you can see what happened. PM Modi praised that movie, but it still did not work," Prakash Jha said.

While speaking of content-driven films, Prakash Jha hailed 12th Fail, one of the biggest blockbusters of last year, which found a home in the hearts of audiences.

Vikrant Massey's role is especially connected with those who once aspired or continue to work hard to be an IPS officer.

Backed by a strong storyline, it turned out to be a blockbuster and earned plaudits from fans as well as renowned faces in Bollywood.

"Nobody expected it, but 12th Fail turned out to be remarkable. It's the content; it's the story that will connect with people. The trolling on social media doesn't matter," he added.

