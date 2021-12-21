"If I look back, har jagah mere apne hi dikhaayi dete hain" Govinda shares his Bollywood journey on birthday

The superstar of 90's era Govinda turned 58th today on 21 December 2021. He has entertained audiences with his epic dance and acting. The multi-talented actor, who has spread his charm by comic roles, action, romance, dance and thriller has given so much to the Bollywood industry.

He was the 90's superstar who even left Khan's behind by his skills, by working with all the top actresses and giving justice to all the characters Govinda proved that no one could have done it better than him.

And on the occasion of his special day Govinda shared his Bollywood journey, talking to one news portal Govinda said, "It helped me serve my family. I could create my own brand of cinema. I am thankful that I could bring new stars, producers and directors to the industry, and they all did very well. If I look back, har jagah mere apne hi dikhaayi dete hain."

He further adds, "The best thing I've learnt from my mother is to create an aura of happiness around myself, rather than waiting for other people or things to bring me joy. I believe my life is a result of the decisions I made. Nothing could tarnish my name or image. I believe in karma and doing good deeds."

Govinda also talked about his own music platform and he is looking forward to collab with big filmmakers, "I thought of creating my own platform, Govinda Royalles, so that people who want to see Govinda kind of songs can watch them and have fun. I have written about 100-150 songs. I also want to sing and perform songs on my own" Govinda said.

Govinda shared his birthday plans of there here, he said "I am planning to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess. Every time I miss my mother, I visit a temple. Usually, I go alone but this time, I requested my wife to accompany me. We will do a pooja together."



