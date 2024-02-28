"If I'm playing devilish role, I have to be devil": Prem Chopra opens up on his iconic negative roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : "Prem naam hai mera.. Prem Chopra". This evergreen dialogue from the 1973 cult-hit 'Bobby' has, over the years, become synonymous with one of Indian cinema's most loved and celebrated villains.

Known for his arresting screen presence and distinguished style of acting, Prem Chopra entrenched his position as the ubiquitous bad man of indian cinema through his negative roles in films such as 'Upkar' and 'Do Raaste', to name a few. Through his flawless portrayal of numerous negative characters on the silver screen, Chopra not only captivated audiences but also built an aura around himself in the film industry.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prem Chopra, now in his eighties, opened up on some of his iconic roles and performing alongside superstars of yesteryears and screen legends, some of whom he said he admired.

"When you are performing in front of the camera, you have to shed your inhibitions and be the same as every one else. Everybody is equal (in front of the camera). If you don't do that then you are not going to be there (survive in the industry) for a long time. You have to deliver the goods while keeping your feet firmly on the ground. There were people who used to be very hardworking and involved in the process of acting. I considered every movie as my last and gave it my all in the hope that my performance would be recognised and get me more work going forward," Chopra told ANI.

On the one negative role that had an impact on his life, the debonair villain of yesteryears said, "When you are performing in front of the camera, you are playing and portraying character. You are not playing Prem Chopra, you are playing the character that you signed up to portray. If I'm playing a devilish role, I have to be the devil. I have to play it right and justify my character. That way, the picture wouldn't suffer. You have to adjust yourself. There were people in our industry who used to be absolute superstars. However, your stardom doesn't stay with you forever. It passes with time. When stardom diminishes, an actor has to adapt to that phase in his life or career. Even a superstar like Amitabh Bachchan adapted to doing other roles with time. He had to adjust to playing characters that were not of the leading man. However, he still gets pivotal roles. However, there were actors, who used to be a rage during their heydays, but fell away as they couldn't adapt to their declining stardom with time."

On how being typecast in negative roles from the 50s to well into the 80s helped him etch his name in the industry as one of the premier villains, Chopra said, "I got very popular with the audience by playing negative roles. In the film 'Bobby', they (makers) did not have to write more scenes for him to establish the fact that I was going to create a problem. Just one dialogue told viewers that I was out to create trouble for the lead cast. After that role, people started to accept me as a villain. In the West, one can see how actors are similarly appreciated for positive and negative characters. Different roles enables an actor to showcase his versatility. However, my characters brought me all the love and popularity."

While Prem Chopra had been with the industry long before 'Bobby' arrived in theatres, he found fame and overnight stardom as a villian with actor Rishi Kapoor's debut film.

In a career spanning nearly six decades, he has worked in more than 400 films, including 'Upkaar', ' Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey', among others. He also shared the screen with several superstars such as Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, and Manoj Kumar, among others.

He was most recently seen in the action-thriller 'Animal', which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

