"If it wasn't for him, she may never have left Delhi" : Ibrahim reveals Dharmendra discovered his mother Amrita Singh's talent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Social media has been abuzz with tributes for legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

From seniors to youth, people across generations took to Instagram and X to fondly recall how Dharmendra has inspired and left a lasting impact on their lives.

Like many, Ibrahim Ali Khan also expressed his gratitude to Dharmendra in a recent post.

Ibrahim, the son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, worked with the legendary actor in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. He also revealed that it was Dharmendra who discovered his mom, Amrita Singh, in Delhi when she was just 16.

"Some people aren't just stars on screen, they change the course of lives. Dharam Ji discovered my mother in Delhi when she was only 16, and trusted her with her first film Betaab. If it wasn't for him, she may never have left Delhi... and we might not even exist. It's overwhelming to think that our entire journey, our family, our place in this industry, all of it ,began because of him. A man whose kindness shaped destinies," he posted.

"Dharam Ji, you were devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming and truly timeless. Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me, I will hold onto your words for the rest of my life. My heart goes out to the entire Deol family, May they find strength through this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir. You will live on forever," Ibrahim added.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

