"If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight": Kangana Ranaut to contest Lok Sabha elections

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hinted at the possibility of entering politics during her visit to the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka. When asked if she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections, Ranaut responded, "If Lord Krishna blesses, I will fight."Ranaut also praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for their efforts in the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya. She expressed gratitude that Indians were able to witness this event after 600 years of struggle. The actress emphasized the need to hoist the flag of Sanatan Dharma worldwide and celebrate the establishment of the temple.

During her interaction with the media, Ranaut urged the government to create a facility that would allow pilgrims to visit the remains of the submerged city of Dwarka. She described Dwarka as a divine city, where the presence of Dwarkadhish (Lord Krishna) can be felt in every particle. She expressed her desire to have darshan (sight) of the Lord as frequently as possible, considering it a blessing. On the work front, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mevara, failed at the box office despite being a larger-than-life action film about a feisty women fighter pilot from the Indian Air Force. Over the past few weeks, the actor had been busy with the film's promotion, where she said the film will evoke a sense of national pride, especially among young Indians.The aerial action film was released on October 27 and became a forgettable affair at the ticket window, earning an estimated ₹5.5 crore nett in India in its first week, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. Tejas had collected ₹1.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on its opening day. Tejas also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair and the late Rio Kapadia in supporting roles.