“If My Film Can Save Even One Woman’s Life, It’s the Biggest Blessing”: Taha Shah Badussha On Paro

After winning hearts worldwide with 'Heeramandi', actor Taha Shah Badussha is taking on a far more intense, socially charged role in his forthcoming film 'Paro'—a searing drama based on the horrifying practice of bridal slavery. The film, which was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Oxford University in London, is already creating powerful ripples for its unflinching portrayal of a buried truth.

Taha shared a deeply moving reflection on the impact of Paro', and the purpose behind taking up such a hard-hitting subject. "After Heeramandi, I did a film called Paro which is based on bridal slavery. It's a very hard-hitting social subject and when we see the audience's reaction at the screening, once they step out of the movie, we see that their lives have changed. Someone asked me what was the best compliment that I got after Paro was released, I said, ‘Whenever a film premiere happens, as soon as it ends, everybody claps. In my screening, everybody was dead silent because it hit so hard that there had to be silence at the moment. They didn’t know whether they should clap for this movie or not.’ I think when you can incept such an emotion into the audience, it’s filmmaking at its best.”

Taha Shah Badussha concluded by saying, “That’s why I would like to do films that convey the right messages and right morals. Hopefully, if these social messages reach the right people, this film can save lives. And if my film can save even one woman's life through this campaign that we are doing, then I think it's the biggest blessing for anybody.”

With 'Paro' Taha Shah Badussha is using his platform not just to perform, but to provoke thought, spark change, and bring light to stories that often remain in the dark. At a time when content is king, 'Paro' reminds us that conscience is still the soul of cinema.