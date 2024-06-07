If my husband needs me, says Dolly Parton on considering retirement

Los Angeles, June 7 Country music icon Dolly Parton shared that one of the few things that would make her "pull way back" would be if her husband "needed" her.

Parton has been married to Carl Thomas Dean since 1966, has released almost 50 studio albums since beginning her career in the late 1960s and has starred in a string of movies.

Asked if she has any plans to retire, Parton told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Not today. Maybe someday I may have to. I've always said that if my husband was in ill health or needed me, I would most definitely pull way back.”

Her comments come days after the 'Jolene' hitmaker said that she doesn't really "care" about being world-famous.

"Anything I really want to do, then I'll do it. I don't care that I'm famous."

She was asked what "scares" her in life and admitted that she finds it difficult to live in a world where some people are "nuts and crazy" while the population has to figure out how to navigate that, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It scares me that people are not better to one another and that we have to live in a world where people are nuts and crazy and you have to try to figure out how you're going to manoeuvre all around that."

Parton also shared that had she not "made it" in showbiz, she would've followed a career in beauty.

She said: "Had I not been in showbusiness, if I hadn't made it, I probably would have been a beautician because I still would've had all that hair and makeup."

