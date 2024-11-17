"If the storyline permits, I'm ready": Ashish Chowdhry on reprising his role in 'Dhamaal 4'

Manesar (Haryana) [India], November 17 : Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who is known for his performance in 'Dhamaal' and 'Double Dhamaal', talked about reprising his role in the fourth instalment of the popular franchise.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "I have been very involved with business right from the beginning. I did 35 movies but I slowed down after 'Double Dhamal'. I knew I needed to not do films for money because I was lining up and choosing the wrong roles. I knew I had to get my bread from somewhere else. And I've always liked that I act as a hobby and fortunately business has been doing well. I've given less time to films. But I'm making a comeback next year..."

"Recently, I met the maker of the film 'Dhamaal' and thanked him because 'Dhamaal' has helped my journey in life in general. I've done a lot of work, acted in a lot of TV shows, music videos, serials, films, ads, everything, ads. But the kind of impact 'Dhamaal' made in my life, even if I meet bureaucrats or anybody, they just remember that film...Let's see what comes up. But I'm doing another film with him."

He is best known for portraying Boman in 'Dhamaal' and 'Double Dhamaal'. When asked if he would be seen in the fourth instalment, he replied, "I don't know whether I will be in it because we haven't spoken that yet and I couldn't do 'Dhamaal 3', that is 'Total Dhamaal' and that's why I think... If the storyline permits it, great. I'm ready."

Recently, Jaaved Jaaferi, who was seen in the hit comedy film 'Dhamaal' (2007), where he played the hilarious character Manav, shared his thoughts on the Dhamaal series and revealed that a fourth instalment is on the way, with shooting set to begin "early next year."

Talking about his favourite film in the series, Jaaved said, "The first one was the best, for me. Now they're coming up with a fourth one. We're going to start shooting sometime early next year."

'Dhamaal' is a 2007 comedy film directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ashok Thakeria. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra are featured in supporting roles.

The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels 'Double Dhamaal' (2011) and 'Total Dhamaal' (2019).

