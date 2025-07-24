"If you are balanced, then..." Tamannaah Bhatia calls the concept of 'work-life balance' a "lie"

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Amid the ongoing industry-wide discussion on work-life balance in the film world, several stars have spoken up about long working hours and the need for healthier schedules.

Joining the conversation, actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared her personal views on the matter and gave a rather honest and straightforward opinion.

Speaking on the sidelines of India Couture Week, Tamannaah said she doesn't believe in the concept of "work-life balance" as it is often discussed. Instead, she believes in inner balance.

"I think work-life balance is a lie. I think you have to be balanced, and then work and life happens. If you are balanced, then work-life balance ho jata hai," said the 'Stree' actress to ANI.

The debate over work hours in the film industry became a hot topic after Deepika Padukone's reported exit from 'Spirit,' allegedly over her request for an eight-hour workday being denied by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Meanwhile, the 'Baahubali' actress turned heads at the India Couture Week on Wednesday, where she was the muse for designer Rahul Mishra. Tamannaah wore two eye-catching outfits during the show. The actress first dazzled in a fitted floral gown, featuring detailed embroidery and soft glam makeup paired with wet, wavy hair.

Later, she stunned the audience with a graceful traditional look, switching into a beautiful ivory lehenga with Rahul Mishra's signature floral patterns, paired with a halter-neck blouse.

On the acting front, Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film 'VVAN: Force of the Forest,' where she stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

