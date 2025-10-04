"If you can change a life, save a life, you are a true hero...": Sonu Sood attends JITO Connect 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 : Bollywood actor Sonu Sood attended the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Connect 2025 in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a multi-stakeholder community of Jain Industrialists, businessmen, and professionals who share a commitment to shaping the future of the community and society at large.

Interacting with the media, Sonu Sood reflected on the true meaning of "success" in his life.

"Career-wise, whatever you earn, it's very important to give back to society, and I think when you bring a smile to an unknown face, that's what real success means. It doesn't really matter whether you are a part of an Rs 1000 crore film or doing anything; if you can change a life, save a life, you are a true hero," Sonu Sood said.

Known for his charity work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood was also involved in relief efforts to flood-affected communities in Punjab.

JITO Connect 2025 was inaugrated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Hyderabad on Friday. Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also attended the event today.

In his speech, Rajnath Singh recalled the 2016 Surgical Strikes, the 2019 Balakot Air Strikes, and Operation Sindoor in 2025 as strong demonstrations of India's unwavering resolve to safeguard its citizens and territorial integrity. "Whenever India's pride and dignity has been at stake, we have always made no compromises. When we responded to the Pahalgam terror attack, we did not ask the dharma of the terrorists -we targeted terror, not civilians or military establishments," he said.

Rajnath Singh emphasised that India's growing military and economic strength is not meant to assert dominance over others, but to protect its cultural values, spiritual traditions, and the humane ideals taught by Lord Mahavira.

Highlighting the rapid strides made in the defence sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Raksha Mantri said that India's defence exports, which stood at approx. Rs 600 crore in 2014, have surged to over Rs 24,000 crore today. He expressed the confidence that defence exports would cross Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. "From Tejas fighter jets to Akash missiles and Arjun tanks, our armed forces are increasingly being equipped with Made-in-India platforms," he said.

Calling it a testimony of India's journey towards Aatmanirbharta, Defence Minister spoke about the recent agreement to procure 97 Light Combat Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, with more than 64% indigenous content. "Today, India manufactures everything from toys to tanks. India is rapidly progressing towards becoming the world's manufacturing hub. And the day is not far when India will emerge as the Factory of the World. And all this will be possible because the government's intentions are clear and its policies are in the national interest," he added.

The Defence Minister also talked about the economic growth of India as the nation is currently the world's fourth-largest economy. With an estimated GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030, it is on track to become the third-largest economy. Citing the International Monetary Fund reports, he stated that, based on average growth rates, India is on track to become the world's second-largest economy by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) by 2038.

