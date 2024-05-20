"If you don't vote you would get something that would not benefit you...": Dipika Chikhlia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : 'Ramayan' actor Dipika Chikhlia has urged people to cast their votes during the Lok Sabha elections.

She told ANI,"...Today is the fifth phase of elections and very few people are casting their votes, therefore I had posted a reel on my social media urging everyone to cast their vote. I insist and request everyone to please cast their vote. If you don't vote you would get something that would not benefit you..."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On #LokSabhaelections2024 'Ramayana' actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala says, "...Today is the fifth phase of elections and very few people are casting their votes, therefore I had posted a reel on my social media urging everyone to cast their vote. I insist &… pic.twitter.com/Fbpd1ea5bD—(@ANI) May 20, 2024

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting. The fifth phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies.

Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

