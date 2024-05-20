"If you haven't voted then you have no right to complain..," says Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Raza on Monday stepped out together to fulfil their voting duties amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

A while ago, the duo arrived at a polling station in Mumbai and cast their vote. They even appealed to the public to participate in the elections and exercise their right to vote.

"This is the biggest festival and everyone should vote as you will get this opportunity after 5 years. If you haven't voted then you have no right to complain...," Manoj said.

After casting his vote, Manoj also took to Instagram and shared pictures in which he and Shabana can be seen flaunting their inked fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

"#BhaiyyaJi aur Bhabhi Ji ne vote de diya. Aap sabhi se nivedhan hai ki matdaan karein aur apne loktantrik adhikar ka upyog karein (We have voted. I request you all to vote and use your democratic right)," he wrote in Hindi.

The voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls son Monday started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote. As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.

The fifth phase witnesses key contests in various constituencies.Leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are looking for electoral success.

Eight states/UTs going for polls in phase 5 are Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.Of the 49 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 from Maharashtra, 7 from West Bengal, 5 from Bihar, 3 from Jharkhand, 5 from Odisha, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a bid to create a peaceful atmosphere for the electors, a total of 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock across the 94,732 polling stations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor